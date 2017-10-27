High pressure will dominate our weather over the weekend leading to warming temperatures and sunny skies.
Highs on Saturday will top out in the low 60s while Sunday will be even warmer near 70°. Changes occur next week as the storm track gets fired up across the southwest. The chance for showers will increase by Halloween and could last on and off through the next 10 days.
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast
