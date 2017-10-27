Man sentenced to 15 years for DWI crash that killed biker

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –A Rio Arriba County man has been convicted again of vehicular homicide, but he will not be serving as much time.

Back in 2012, Juan de Dios Cordova was sentenced to 29 years after plowing into a group of motorcyclists while driving drunk.

One of the riders died in that crash.

The appeals court overturned his conviction saying a judge should not have allowed certain evidence obtained when the sheriff’s department went into his home without a warrant.

Now in a second trial for the same crime, he was convicted again for vehicular homicide, but not for DWI like his first trial. This time the blood alcohol tests that Cordova took at his home, where police found him after he fled the scene, were not allowed.

On Thursday Cordova was sentenced to 15 years behind bars. He was originally sentenced to 29.

