Man decorates Albuquerque home with spooky display

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has created a creepy holiday display for kids out to trick-or-treat

Sean McCormick has been decorating his home near San Mateo and Gibson for ten years.

The decorations include everything from ghosts to goblins and ghouls.

Sean says his extravagant Halloween display is something his looks forward to every year. He spends a month putting it all together.

“My earliest memories and some of my best memories, being a kid was Halloween,” McCormick says.

He says he decorates for most holidays, including Christmas, but nothing matches the fright and thrills from his Halloween display.

