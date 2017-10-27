Local coffee shop demos a DIY fall treat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Local coffee experts, Prosum Roasters stopped by to teach viewers the fine art of DIY Pumpkin Lattes.

At Prosum Roasters, they pay attention to the effects our relationships have with our farming partners. They deal directly with them. They don’t attach labels or certifications to their purchasing methods. Their relationships run much deeper than buying and selling. They know their farmers and farming communities well enough to work directly with them in a way that directly benefits us all. The result is usually that the farmers are paid more, they pay less, you pay less and Prosum Roasters gets to be confident that their business is fair and beneficial.

At Prosum Roasters, they are roasting exceptional coffee for a better world. They are also teaching the public how to make delicious autumnal lattes, as they demonstrated for KRQE viewers in the studio.

