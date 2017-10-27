Local celebrity and “Pittie Parade” poster dog visits the KRQE studio

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – This week’s adoptable – and adorable – pet has the distinction of also being the “Pittie Parade” poster dog.

The local celebrity and “Pittie Parade” poster dog, Nadira, stopped by KRQE in search of her forever home. She was also on-hand to promote the 9th Annual Pittie Parade at ABQ Uptown Shopping Center on Saturday, October 28 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event is to celebrate all things Pit Bull during Animal Humane NM’s FREE National Pit Bull Awareness Day Celebration.

Viewers are encouraged to bring their Pittie in costume to advocate for their breed and to meet adoptable Pits from Animal Humane who are looking for a good home. Participants are also encouraged to sign up for contests including Best Costume, Most Unique Trick, and Pit Bull Ambassador!

Another event, Doggie Dash & Dawdle, is gearing up for November. As their biggest party of the year for pets, Animal Humane’s 35th Annual Doggie Dash & Dawdle hopes to reach a $300,000 fundraising goal.

For more information on either event or to adopt Nadira, visit the AHNM website.