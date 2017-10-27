Little girl to throw game’s first pitch with 3D printed hand

By Published:

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KRQE) – The ceremonial first pitch is a time-honored tradition in baseball and a little girl from Nevado is ready for the challenge.

Before Saturday night’s game between the Dodgers and the Astros, Hailey Dawson will toss the first pitch with a 3D printed hand.

The second grader was born with a rare condition known as Poland Syndrome. It left her without three fingers on her right hand.

Hailey got her first hand three years ago.

Since then, she set out to conquer every ballpark in the league and was invited to throw out the first pitch at the World Series.

UNLV is fitting Hailey with a special hand just for the occasion.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s