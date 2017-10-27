Little girl to throw game’s first pitch with 3D printed hand

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KRQE) – The ceremonial first pitch is a time-honored tradition in baseball and a little girl from Nevado is ready for the challenge.

Before Saturday night’s game between the Dodgers and the Astros, Hailey Dawson will toss the first pitch with a 3D printed hand.

The second grader was born with a rare condition known as Poland Syndrome. It left her without three fingers on her right hand.

Hailey got her first hand three years ago.

Since then, she set out to conquer every ballpark in the league and was invited to throw out the first pitch at the World Series.

UNLV is fitting Hailey with a special hand just for the occasion.