LifeROOTS Building Bridges in ABQ

Observed each October, the National Disability Employment Awareness Month celebrates the contributions of workers with disabilities and educates about the value of a workforce inclusive of their skills and talents. LifeROOTS, a non-profit organization, helps to build bridges between employers and employees to create long-lasting, successful relationships.

New Mexico Living learned one of the many contracts on which LifeROOTS works is Kirtland Air Force Base. Dozens of disabled employees are finding enriching careers with one of the state’s largest entities. They’re just one of many examples.

For more information on the organization, visit LifeROOTSnm.org.