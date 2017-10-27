Legislative criminal justice subcommittee discusses bail reform Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It has caused controversy and outrage on both sides. Voters passed the measure to keep violent suspected criminals behind bars, but a side effect is that a lot more suspects are being released without bond.

Governor Susana Martinez is now calling for an overhaul of how bail works in New Mexico.

Friday members of a legislative subcommittee on criminal justice reform are meeting to discuss how bail works at Ladera Golf Course on the Westside.

Lawmakers invited the governor to attend the meeting to share her plans for bail reform, but she denied their invitation.

Gov. Martinez has blasted the constitutional amendment voters overwhelmingly approved last November saying the court rules, favor the release at times of repeat offenders and people arrested for violent crimes.

The governor said in a letter to the co-chairs of the subcommittee who invited her to attend, Senator Sander Rue and Representative Moe Maestas, that she hopes they join their colleagues in the legislature in ongoing discussions on bail reform that does not endanger communities.

The amendment allows judges to hold suspects without bond until trial if they are a danger to the public.

It also allows judges to release suspects who are not considered dangerous.

Some lawmakers say they are disappointed the governor did not show up and there is a lot of confusion on the issue.

“Well as you know, the governor took to venting on Facebook instead of holding a meeting or whatnot. I think she’s confusing the constitutional amendment’s relationship to the pretrial detention order and State v. Brown, a court case and the pretrial release order so we invited her administration, not just her and hey declined which is unfortunate, because we can’t solve problems when we don’t have the ability to talk to one another,” said Representative Maestas.

Lawmakers were scheduled to discuss bail reform during a noon session, but around noon, they were still discussing lowering penalties on minor crimes and had not reached the bail reform topic. The governor also told subcommittee chairs in her letter that bail reform originates in the legislature.

A 30-day session for the New Mexico legislature begins January 16.

