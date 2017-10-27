John’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

There’s no doubt that fall is in full swing across the Land of Enchantment! A powerful cold front has delivered much cooler air to the state, making Friday afternoon one of the coolest days so far this season. The cooler air will stick around for Saturday before temperatures begin to slowly moderate for Sunday.

A pair of storm systems, along with a back door cold front will move in early next week. Unfortunately, we may see a few rain showers and mountain snow o

n Halloween along with cooler temperatures. November will start quiet, but the overall weather pattern is looking more promising for more early season winter storms through at least the first half of the month.