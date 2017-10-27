Homework: Is it beneficial for students?

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Parents, teachers and schools across the county are now debating whether or not homework is beneficial for young students.

Some parents support the idea, while education experts disagree.

Dr. Harris Cooper is a professor of Psychology and Neuroscience at Duke University. He says studies show that even small amounts of homework help kids do better on tests and also help shape a child’s time management and organization skills.

Although, he says moderation is key. “Teachers have a rule that they call the ten-minute rule. you take a child’s grade and you multiply it by ten, and that’s how much time students should be spending,” Cooper told CBS News. 

Some public schools around the country have already started banning homework for certain grade levels.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s