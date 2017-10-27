Homework: Is it beneficial for students?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Parents, teachers and schools across the county are now debating whether or not homework is beneficial for young students.

Some parents support the idea, while education experts disagree.

Dr. Harris Cooper is a professor of Psychology and Neuroscience at Duke University. He says studies show that even small amounts of homework help kids do better on tests and also help shape a child’s time management and organization skills.

Although, he says moderation is key. “Teachers have a rule that they call the ten-minute rule. you take a child’s grade and you multiply it by ten, and that’s how much time students should be spending,” Cooper told CBS News.

Some public schools around the country have already started banning homework for certain grade levels.