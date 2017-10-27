Historic events and figures left off NMPED End of Course Exam

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During an Education Committee meeting at the State Capitol on Thursday, State Representative and APS high school teacher Andres Romero, dropped a bombshell that had a whole room gasping.

Romero said big changes were being made to the Social Studies End-of-Course Exam blueprints.

“We ran into several redactions so bits of the standards, that students will not be tested on as a part of their end of course exam,” said Andres Romero.

Students in grades 9 through 12 will not be tested on historic events like Roe V Wade and Malcolm X, to name a few.

“Also taken out is reference to a civil rights icon and leader in Rosa Parks,” said Romero.

People that spoke to News 13 weren’t too happy about it either.

“I think teachers might be hesitant to teach something that they know has been excluded,” said Alexzandria May.

Others think it’s a bit outrageous.

“I want my grandson here, or any of the kids to learn what really happened because that’s what formed us and made us people,” said Carol Zulauf.

A spokesperson for the New Mexico Public Education Department said the redactions from the blueprint aren’t being removed from the standards, and teachers will still be required to teach them.

They said New Mexico teachers thought it would be best to rotate topics from the standards each year. However teachers like Romero said what’s on the final test, determines what they teach.

“At the end of the day, the end of course exam is important for teachers evaluations, that makes up 35 percent of their evaluation,” said Romero.

A copy of the Social Studies blueprint can be found here.

The following is the full statement from PED:

The state’s End-of-Course exams are created with New Mexico’s teachers, by New Mexico teachers and for New Mexico’s students. These important student assessments are created following a set of blueprint criteria–created by subject area teachers from around the state. Blueprints are guided by the state adopted standards for each content area. The purpose of the blueprint is to outline how the standards will be assessed. There were no changes made to any subject area standards in New Mexico heading into the current school year. This year, based on feedback heard during our New Mexico-Rising Tour, our teachers came together to create blueprints that signaled which topics or items would be the focus of this year’s assessment. While teachers are required to cover all of the standards, they also want to know which items will be the focus of the assessment each year. This will rotate year-over-year as new assessment items are developed. It was New Mexico’s teachers that crafted blueprints and decided it would be best to rotate topics from the standards each year, while still allowing for students to be assessed on everything within the standards by the time they graduate high school, where possible. It’s important to emphasize that the NM social studies standards have not been changed. Teachers are still required to cover all content within the standards.”

