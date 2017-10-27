Halloween Happenings with ABQToDo

For many, Halloween celebrations will be taking place this weekend. Fortunately, there is no shortage of fun for all ages.

The Balloon Museum invites you to a hair-raising party Friday, October 27. Activites at the Boo-lloon Mania include story time, pumpkin carving, luminaria decorating, as well as trick-or-treating for the little ones.

If you’re looking for a date night fright, head over to the Aux Dog Theater for their production of The Turn of the Screw. Based on a novella by Henry James, it tells the story of a young woman who questions her own sanity after taking a job at a haunted house. Is it really haunted, or is it all in her imagination?

Lace up your running shoes for BernCo’s Sugar Skull Run October 28, or head out for the pumpkin swim at the Rio Grande Indoor Pool.

