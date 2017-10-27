Halloween Goodies with Andrew Bustos

Andrew “Chef Beast” Bustos, owner of Precision On The Go, brings in a gruesomely delicious treat just in time for Halloween.

These delectable “intestines” are made with puff pastries, Nutella (or your favorite fruit spread), fresh fruits and egg wash. Add some red food coloring, whipped cream and you have a delicious dish for your Halloween parties.

Chef Bustos is now accepting reservations for holiday parties and weekly meal prep programs. To see how he can serve you, visit PrecisionOnTheGo.com.