From ghost walks to creepy pub crawls, ABQ is packed with mobile fun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Spooky tours, courtesy of the Albucreepy Tourism & Frightseeing Factory, are guaranteed to invoke the Halloween spirit!

The Albuquerque Tourism & Sightseeing Factory has been brewing up some spooky tours. From ghost walks to crawls, there is something for just about everyone. And, all new for 2017, hop on the Trolley for an all-inclusive tour of haunted attractions with “The Creeper.”

These events sell out well in advance so don’t wait!

For more information, visit the ATSF website.