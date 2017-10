ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is still searching for a bank robber.

“My Bank” on Montgomery and San Pedro was robbed Thursday morning.

Authorities say the man had facial scars and a dark baseball cap. They are also looking for the woman who was seen with the suspect at a nearby gas station shortly after the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-STOP.

