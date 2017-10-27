Drivers want four-way stop at busy intersections in downtown neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a busy downtown intersection, but people who live and work nearby say it’s dangerous because drivers can’t tell when it’s okay for them to go.

One by one, cars drive through the intersection of Lead and 10th. It’s also the same with Silver and 14th.

Two way stops like these are common throughout the downtown neighborhood, but people who work and live nearby say the two-way stops are dangerous.

After complaints, the city added a warning sign at Lead and 10th at the beginning of the year. Neighbors say it hasn’t worked and their problem is not being able to see the cars coming.

“My daughter is a new driver and she comes in panicked sometimes. She’s like, ‘oh I almost got hit again,'” said Joseph Marsh, the owner of The Street Cafe on Coal and 10th.

“Just with the bushes, if they’re a little overgrown, it’s hard to see cars,” said Gina Cifuentes, who lives nearby.

It is also hard to see oncoming traffic when cars are parked along the street, right next to the intersection.

“You’re inching up, and there’s a car but you’re not sure, but you go anyway. It’s bound to happen sometime,” said Marsh.

The neighborhood would like to see more four-way stops. We asked the city’s Department of Municipal Development if that’s a possibility.

“We don’t want them that close together. We want traffic to flow, but we still wanted to create those stop locations just to keep speed down,” said Melissa Lozoya, Director of DMD.

The city says they haven’t looked into adding any extra signs or signals at intersections like Lead and 10th, until now.

“Since you’ve brought this to our attention, we are going to be painting the curb yellow,” said Lozoya. “Let people know they are not supposed to park close to an intersection,” she continued.

The yellow striping will be painted on within the next few days. The city also plans on putting a sign nearby to tell drivers it’s not okay to park near the intersection or stop sign.

The city will continue to monitor intersections like Lead and 10th. If the stripping doesn’t seem to work, they will revisit the problem to see if two more stop signs are needed.

