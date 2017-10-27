Crews pull at least one person from drainage system in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – First responders were on scene early Friday morning trying to rescue at least one person stuck in a storm drain in northeast Albuquerque.

First responders arrived around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Eubank and Candelaria after Albuquerque Police say an officer in the area heard a man yelling for help.

Albuquerque Fire crews were able to pull that man out several hours ago. Police say that man was also taken to UNM Hospital to be checked out.

APD says he told them he had been hanging out inside the drainage system throughout the day Thursday and started yelling when he couldn’t get out.

As a precaution crews were also looking for two more people who may have also been stuck inside the drainage system.

KRQE News 13 reached out to APD and AFD to find out if they were able to find more people, but have not heard back from either agency.

The rescue efforts blocked off two southbound lanes on Eubank overnight, but those roads have since been reopened.

————

