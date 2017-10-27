Congressman Steve Pearce introduces Disabled Veterans Life Insurance Act

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Congressman Steve Pearce has introduced legislation he hopes will make life insurance more affordable for disabled veterans.

Pearce introduced the Disabled Veterans Life Insurance Act because he says the current policy is outdated.

Pearce says the new bill would lower rates, making them affordable for disabled vets.

Right now, the policies are issued for up to $10,000 but Pearce says that would increase to $95,000 and would continue to increase with time.

Pearce says one of the biggest problems with the current policy is that it is based on mortality rates from the 1950s.

