Community stepping up to help football player after injury leads to unexpected discovery

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)- A Rio Rancho football player is coping with a devastating injury that has left him permanently sidelined from playing his favorite sport. Now, the community is stepping up in a big way to support him in his recovery.

Rio Rancho Sophomore JT Gallegos thought he would never walk again after suffering a bad concussion last month on the field. It shed light on a much larger problem that Gallegos isn’t letting keep him down.

The tackles, the hits, the injuries. It’s all part of playing football. Gallegos didn’t know that when he stepped onto the field during their game against Volcano Vista High School in September, that one hit would end up changing his outlook on life completely.

“I was all the way at the 50-yard line, a kid came and hit me in the back after the play was over,” said Gallegos.

After that hard hit, Gallegos tried to continue playing and push through the pain.

“I didn’t know where to line up coach was calling the plays and I was like what are those what am I supposed to be doing?” said Gallegos.

Running around in confusion, Gallegos said he fell face first onto the ground. He would lay there motionless for minutes suffering from a severe concussion.

“I was trying but I wasn’t moving at all and then I started getting scared,” said Gallegos.

‘We tried to get a response out of him but he was having a hard time gaining consciousness,” said Head Coach David Howes.

For four and a half hours, he was paralyzed from the neck down. He thought this was possibly the worst thing that could be happening to him. While in the hospital, he says doctors discovered that his C1 and C2 vertebrae grew in an odd way.

The hard-hit earlier during the game led to an unexpected discovery that shed light on a much larger issue.

Doctors told him he’d have to quit contact sports for the rest of his life. It’s devastating news for the 6-foot-2, 200-pound linebacker, whose life has revolved around football since he was seven years old.

“It hurts because I’ve been playing football since I was seven. It’s kind of hard not knowing what I’m going to do. That’s what I was going to try to do in college…get a scholarship,” said Gallegos.

The community has now rallied around behind him and teams like Volcano Vista and La Cueva have sent gift baskets.

Rio Rancho residents have even set up a GoFundMe page to help with Gallegos’s surgery.

His coach is also one of his biggest cheerleaders.

“He just has to realize all his talents are ahead of him and his future is ahead of him,” said Howes.

To this day doctors still don’t know how he is not paralyzed, but Gallegos can only describe it with one word.

“It’s a miracle. That’s all they can say. It’s a miracle,” said Gallegos.

He will undergo surgery to fuse his C1 and C2 together the day before Thanksgiving. Gallegos says he’ll be in the hospital for four days and out of school for two weeks while he recovers.

For JT Gallegos GoFundMe page, click here.