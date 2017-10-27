City worker arrested for armed robbery in the Plaza

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe city employee was supposed to be at work at the library. Instead, he was caught on camera robbing a couple from New Jersey near the plaza.

That man was Ricardo Martinez, a janitor for the library.

Police video shows the husband and wife explaining how a man in a green ski mask snuck up behind them near the Cathedral.

He stole her purse, his wallet, their phones and jewelry. He then did a cross sign.

Police used the gallery owner’s surveillance video to identify the suspect.

Martinez was finally recognized as the suspect a few days ago following a traffic stop. He had marijuana on him and was high on heroin.

When the officer searched his car, he found items which connected him to the robbery, including the gun, which turned out to be an airsoft gun, and the ski mask.

The robbery happened at 9:55 p.m. Martinez was scheduled to be working until ten at the library. The city didn’t say if he was still on the clock or if he clocked out early that night.

