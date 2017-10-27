Chris’ Friday Morning Forecast

The wind will be coming down this morning as the cold front continues to push farther south and west today. Behind the cold front, temperatures will be 20°-30° cooler today compared to Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will be stuck in the 40s, 50s and 60s for highs this afternoon.

Temperatures will stay cool for Saturday, but a bit warmer compared to today after a cold start. Highs will then get even warmer for Sunday and Monday with more sunshine. Our next weather maker will cross through the state on Halloween. This weather disturbance will bring the chance of showers, wind and cooler temps for trick-or-treating Tuesday evening.