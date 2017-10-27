Carjacking teen suspect to remain behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The teen accused of causing a deadly crash in a stolen car will remain behind bars.

Police say 18-year-old Domonic Rougemont admitted to stealing a Jeep then picking up some other teens. He then fled from police, eventually crashing into another car at Eubank and Menaul, killing 23-year-old D’Markus Blea.

Friday in court, prosecutors asked that Rougemont be held without bond arguing he is a threat to the community.

Judge Allissa Hart agreed.

“Mr. Rougemont was already on supervised probation at the time of these alleged incidents,” said Judge Hart.

Rougemont was caught in June with a stolen gun, along with another teen in the car that night. He was also charged with a 2016 robbery.

Rougemont has yet to be charged with vehicular homicide, but prosecutors say it is coming.

