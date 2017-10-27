Albuquerque charity finds beds for needy youths

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sleep is a critical and key component in everyone’s life. That’s especially more poignant when there are children who are going to sleep without a bed. Albuquerque organization, Beds 4 Kidz has stepped in to make sure that eligible, needy families can get a helping hand.

According to Lee Schaffer, a volunteer with Beds 4 Kidz, the organization has helped nearly 3,000 people find new or slightly new beds. For the latest campaign, local company Adwelling Design stepped up and donated 100 brand new beds, frames and complete bedding sets. Pre-qualifying families will receive the beds at a ceremony on Saturday, October 28.

For more information on how you can help out, you can find all that at the Beds 4 Kidz website.