Woman charged with vehicular homicide after crashing into backhoe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspected drunk driver who crashed into a backhoe that killed her friend has been charged with vehicular homicide.

Monica Casas is accused of driving her car around construction barricades on East I-40 Sunday morning, where she then collided with the backhoe.

The passenger died at the scene.

When officers interviewed Casas at the hospital, she told them they were driving home from a party. She said she woke up and her friend started yelling and grabbed the wheel, causing the crash.

However, Casas has quite the traffic history. She has been cited for not having a drivers license, speeding and having no proof of insurance seven times in the last 10 years.

Police also say she performed poorly on a sobriety test after the crash.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps