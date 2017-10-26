Woman charged with vehicular homicide after crashing into backhoe

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspected drunk driver who crashed into a backhoe that killed her friend has been charged with vehicular homicide.

Monica Casas is accused of driving her car around construction barricades on East I-40 Sunday morning, where she then collided with the backhoe.

The passenger died at the scene.

When officers interviewed Casas at the hospital, she told them they were driving home from a party. She said she woke up and her friend started yelling and grabbed the wheel, causing the crash.

However, Casas has quite the traffic history. She has been cited for not having a drivers license, speeding and having no proof of insurance seven times in the last 10 years.

Police also say she performed poorly on a sobriety test after the crash.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s