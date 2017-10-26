Suspect accused of biting man during home invasion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A homeowner says an intruder bit off a chunk of his arm during a fierce confrontation.

Police say a homeowner confronted a stranger in his home near Tramway and Academy in the middle of the night Wednesday. They say the intruder, Casey Davis, got into a fight with the homeowner.

According to APD, Davis maced the man, grabbed him by the groin, and then bit a quarter-sized chunk out of his arm.

The homeowner still managed to keep Davis in a choke-hold until officers arrived.

Davis is charged with aggravated burglary involving great bodily harm.

