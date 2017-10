SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mayor of Santa Fe is hoping to expand the city’s use of solar energy.

About a quarter of the city’s energy use comes from a renewable resource.

Now, Mayor Javier Gonzales has introduced a plan to develop a new large solar array.

The mayor suggests working with PNM to get it done, which he says could decrease building costs.

He also says the large field of solar panels would increase renewable energy by more than 40 percent.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps