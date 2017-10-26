Police video shows scene after clerk shot armed robber

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows what police found when they rolled up on a Circle K where the clerk shot a suspected armed robber. 

“I’m just freaking out, I don’t want to get in trouble,” store clerk Jennifer Wertz is heard saying on police video.

“I know, I know, I know. You’re not in trouble, okay?” the officer responded.

“Okay, thank God, because I cannot be arrested,” Wertz answered.

“You’re within your rights to defend yourself,” the officer said.

“My husband works for the military. I cannot be arrested,” Wertz told the officer.

Jennifer Wertz gained widespread attention last month after opening fire on an armed man entering the store where she worked near Eubank and Candelaria.

Witnesses say that suspect, Ferron Mendez, dropped his gun as he staggered out of the store and Wertz kicked it away from him. It turned out to be a an air-soft pistol, but looked like the real thing.

Police found Mendez collapsed on the ground around the corner.

Mendez was booked after getting out of the hospital and was released as he awaits trial on a slew of charges.

