Parents fire back after school suspends student over dress code violation

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico middle school student got suspended for her outfit of choice on “Nerd Day.” The school says her attire was too revealing, but a lot of people disagree.

A week dedicated to clean living is ending with a Carlsbad eighth grader in the principal’s office.

“There was a drug-free week — “Red Ribbon Week” — where she was to pay $1 and she got to participate and dress up for whatever Spirit Day that is,” Tera Bluemer, the eighth grader’s mom, explained.

P.R. Leyva Middle School student Ashlin Bluemer chose to dress up for “Nerd Day,” but it wasn’t long after she walked into the school that the principal called her aside.

“She waived her into her office and told her that she was basically getting in trouble for dress code issues,” Tera Bluemer said.

Bluemer said the principal told her daughter that her overall shorts were too short, even though she had knit leggings on underneath. That’s when Ashlin was put into in-school suspension without her mom’s knowledge.

“It’s… a detention where you are isolated all day long. You’re not allowed to go to class, and then in addition to that penalty, she wouldn’t let her call me,” Bluemer said.

What’s more, when Bluemer tried to ask questions after Ashlin got home from school, she says no one at the school answered her calls. So, she took her frustration to Facebook.

It didn’t take long for other parents to start chiming in, defending the girl’s outfit and criticizing the school’s priorities. Meanwhile, the school remains quiet on the issue.

“There are parents that are outraged. I’ve got people contacting me on the phone sharing similar stories of similar situations of how outlandish some of these treatments are being,” she said.

KRQE News 13 reached out to to the school to ask for a copy of its dress code policy, but have not heard back.

