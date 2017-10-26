On the Stage: ‘Turn of the Screw’ at Aux Dog

A young woman, a parson’s daughter, is hired as Governess to two seemingly angelic children at Bly, a remote English country house. What initially seems a pastoral idyll turns harrowing as she becomes convinced that the children are consorting with a pair of malevolent spirits, the ghosts of former employees at Bly: a valet and a previous governess. In life, scandalously, the two of them had been discharged as illicit lovers, and their spectral visitations with the children hint at Satanism and possible sexual abuse. The Governess vows to protect the children – but does she?

Unravel the mystery for yourself now through November 12th at the Aux Dog Theater in Nob Hill. For more information, visit AuxDogTheatre.org.