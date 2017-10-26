October 26th Morning Rush: Next Generation Science Standards adopted by New Mexico PED

1. Science standards for New Mexico schools are expected to go into effect next year without the controversial changes proposed by the New Mexico Public Education Department. The surprise announcement came Wednesday night from Education Secretary Christopher Ruszkowski. According to the Albuquerque Journal, said that public debate had become a “distraction.” The agency faced an outpouring of criticism over state-edited standards that challenged evolution, ignored climate change, and questioned the age of the earth. Instead, Ruszkowski says New Mexico will now adopt the Next Generation Science Standards in full with just six New Mexico specific standards.

Full Story: PED adopts Next Generation Science Standards without proposed changes

2. An incoming cold front will begin to edge in over northeast New Mexico Thursday afternoon. The front will bring big-time changes to New Mexico over the next 24 hours, but because of the timing, most of us across western and central New Mexico will squeeze in one more day of warm temperatures before the cold blast arrives.

Full Story: Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

3. A prominent Albuquerque charter school founder is free on bond, awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to fraud, theft, and charges that he lied to the Feds. Scott Glasrud now faces more than five years in federal prison. He’s been under investigation for the last three years over his use of charter school funds at Southwest Learning Centers. Glasrud’s now admitted he took more than $2 million and funneled it to personal accounts.

Full Story: Founder of prominent charter school pleads guilty to embezzling millions

4. A Colorado teen has a new prosthetic hand thanks to the work of an Albuquerque robotics class. Aiden Valdez lost an eye and four fingers this past Fourth of July in a fireworks accident. Since the accident, his family searched for a prosthetic hand. His mother came across the Albuquerque School of Excellence and STEM students helped him out. Science teacher Dr. Begit says his STEM club students develop artificial limbs for people and animals at no charge.

Full Story: Albuquerque students develop prosthetic hand for Colorado teen

5. The Astros and the Dodgers head to game three Friday night in a tie series. Game 2 was an exciting one. The Astros defeated the Dodgers 7-6 in extra innings. Game 3 is Friday night at 6 p.m. on Fox New Mexico.

Full Story: Springer’s HR in 11th gives Astros 7-6 win, ties Series 1-1

Morning’s Top Stories