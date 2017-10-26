Mother expected to take plea deal after child drinks methadone

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A mom facing charges after police say her son drank methadone is expected to take a plea deal.

Last year police say the child was not breathing and in a cardiac arrest before taken to UNM Hosptial.

Albuquerque Police say Jeremy Tapia told them his stepson accidentally took some of his prescription liquid methadone after he spilled it on the coffee table.

Tapia and the boy’s mother, 25-year-old Kassandra Garcia are facing felony charges.

A plea conference is set to start at 3 p.m.

