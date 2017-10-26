Mother expected to take plea deal after child drinks methadone

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A mom facing charges after police say her son drank methadone is expected to take a plea deal.

Last year police say the child was not breathing and in a cardiac arrest before taken to UNM Hosptial.

Albuquerque Police say Jeremy Tapia told them his stepson accidentally took some of his prescription liquid methadone after he spilled it on the coffee table.

Tapia and the boy’s mother, 25-year-old Kassandra Garcia are facing felony charges.

A plea conference is set to start at 3 p.m.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s