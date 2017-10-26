McCall’s Pumpkin Patch holds onto family tradition

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been nearly twenty years since the McCall family turned October into the busiest time of year for Moriarty, New Mexico. In that time, what started out as a small pumpkin patch for school kids to explore has turned into mini-cities within a virtual old western themed town on 300 acres known as the McCall Pumpkin Patch. This also includes a 16-acre corn maze and a haunted farm just to name a few of the dozens of family-oriented activities available.

Kevin McCall said he believes the success behind the many years of business is because of the family roots in the operation. Every year, the pumpkin season brings employment to the area when McCall’s opens its gates for business. It’s also what the farming operation depends on to sustain them through the rest of the year until the following season.

McCall’s is heading into their final weekend of the season now at the end of October, ending on Sunday, October 29.

For more information, you can visit the McCall’s Pumpkin Patch website.