Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast

A powerful cold front pushing in tonight is dropping temperatures across the state. Gusty winds in the metro area will be the big story through early tomorrow morning with sharply colder temperatures for the afternoon. Highs top out in the mid 50s on Friday before warming this weekend. Any snow will be limited to the high northern mountains on east facing slopes. Significant snow accumulation is not expected. We will continue to warm through the weekend and the beginning of next week. Around Halloween we have the chance for another storm.

