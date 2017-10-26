Lobo men’s basketball team plan to press and play fast

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo fans will get to see a new look for the Lobo men’s basketball team Friday night when they play the BYU Cougars in a charity exhibition game at Dreamstyle Arena. First-year coach Paul Weir says the Cougars will be one of the biggest challenges of the year.

“That truly is a 40 minute fight,” said Weir. “That’s not something that starts out well and then ends poorly. You know we have to make sure we get out and compete to their size and then handle these two guards. I don’t know all the back courts we are going to see the rest of the year, but just watching these two on film they’re offensively as good a guard combination that I think we are going to see all year.”

The Cougars have size and can really shoot the three.

The Lobos hope to counter the Cougars with a full court press and fast tempo. The style Weir wants to play is similar to that of the Golden State Warriors. Weir wants to play a lot of his guys and spread the minutes. He is counting on his players being okay with that.

“Our ability to buy into that and commit to being a part of a team and potentially playing less minutes than you thought you are going to play or are expected to play is inevitably going to reflect on how good this team is going to end up being,” said Weir. “I feel good about it right now.”

Weir has not revealed his starting five, saying it changes a lot, depending on the play of his team. He does not want any player to feel like they have a spot sewn up. He wants them playing every day like their spot is on the line. Weir said he will probably reveal a starting five right before game time against the Cougars.

Game time Friday is 7:30 p.m. MT.