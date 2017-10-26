Lawyers trim jury pool in former senator’s corruption case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A few days before former New Mexico Sen. Phil Griego is scheduled to stand trial on corruption charges, lawyers and the judge in the case eliminated nearly half of the potential jurors.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports prosecutors from the state Attorney General’s Office and Griego’s lawyer, Tom Clark, agreed Tuesday to excuse dozens of members of the jury pool for reasons that included health issues, out-of-state travel plans and complications with work, family duties and expressions of harsh feelings toward politicians.

Though many have speculated the two sides might reach a plea deal before Griego’s case goes to trial, there was no sign of that at Tuesday’s hearing. Court documents show negotiations for a plea fell apart early this year.

The trial is set to begin Oct. 31.