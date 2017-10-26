KRQE Cares: November’s Books for Kids

Less than 25% of third graders in NM read at the expected third grade level.

In the month of November KRQE will be raising money for APS Title 1 Storytime in the Parks Program. This initiative is to encourage reading over the summer. In over 30 parks across the city kids can receive a free lunch provided by the county and have a story read to them. After the teacher reads the story she gives each child that brand new book.

Donate Now at

APSEducationFoundation.org

and be sure to designate your donation as STORYTIME IN THE PARK

More Ways to Help…

KRQE will be hosting two official phone banks on Tuesday, November 7 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Monday, November 20 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

You can also send a check, made out to: APS Education Foundation to KRQE, 13 Broadcast Plaza NE, Alb, NM 87104 Attn: Carolyn Rush

About KRQE Cares & Shoes for Kids

Thirty percent of children in New Mexico live in poverty. That’s nearly half a million kids… the highest rate in the US. This has put New Mexico at the bottom of most of national lists of education, health and well-being.

KRQE Cares started with a simple campaign: providing new shoes for children whose families couldn’t afford them. Over the past two years, KRQE Cares has given more than 6,500 pairs of shoes to elementary students in selected Title I APS schools. When you see the looks on the faces of the children whose lives are touched, you begin to understand why this matters. But this is only a drop in the bucket – we have schools all over the state asking us to help them, too.

KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids Shoe Drives are in January and August each year. But the Shoe Drives are only a start. We’ve joined forces with Albuquerque Public Schools Title One Homeless Project and a local grocery chain for an early summer Food Drive, KRQE Cares Food for Kids. That’s a time of great need for homeless families whose children lose school-provided lunches over the summer. In November, KRQE Cares Books for Kids raises money for the APS Title 1 Storytime in the Park Program. This program encourages and enhances early childhood literacy.

Together, we can make an impact on some of most persistent problems New Mexico faces.

This is KRQE Cares – backed by the power of our four television stations, two websites, social media and you.

How You Can Help

Shoes for Kids

You can donate a pair of shoes at any Albuquerque Payless Store in the month of January and August. You can also drop off a pair of new athletic shoe here at the KRQE station. Or you can go to http://assistanceleagueabq.org – the Assistance League of Albuquerque and make a donation.

Thanks to our Partners – Assistance League of Albuquerque and Payless Shoe Source.

Food for Kids

You can donate non-perishable food in the month of June to our local grocery store partner.

Books for Kids

You can donate to http://www.aps.edu/education-foundation/donations/donate-now and support other foundation programs. Be sure to designate STORYTIME IN THE PARKS.