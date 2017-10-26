Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: An incoming cold front will begin to edge in over northeast NM this afternoon. This front will bring big-time changes to NM over the next 24 hours… but because of the timing, most of us across western and central NM will squeeze in one more day of warm temperatures before the cold blast arrives. Expect afternoon highs to warm well above average into the 70s and 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight, strong east canyon winds will reach sustained winds of 25-35mph / gusting to 50mph in the Albuquerque-metro area. Late tonight and into early Friday, those within the Northern Mountains and Northeast Plains are favored for snow showers. Accumulations will be light, although, eastern slopes of Sangre de Cristo Mountains will have the best shot at picking up a few inches.

FRIDAY: Much cooler! Afternoon highs will plummet behind our overnight cold front leaving most of us well below average – expect highs to top out in the 40s, 50s and 60s. A mix of sun and clouds will blanket the state with only a few spot showers left over the Northern Mountains – the majority of us will stay dry.