Judge dismisses DWI charges against New Mexico cop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The case against a New Mexico cop charged with DWI was dismissed.

Earlier this year, Las Vegas Police Officer Devin Adkins was arrested for drinking and driving in Pojoaque.

Adkins first denied it, then said he drank two beers.

Last month, Adkins’ attorney filed a motion to dismiss the charges, saying a Pojoaque police officer pulled Adkins over based only on “hearsay.”

A bar manager reported him to Pojoaque police who stopped Adkins, but because he is not Native American that officer called Santa Fe County to take over.

Adkins’ attorney says the stop was unreasonable. Thursday, a judge agreed and dropped the case.

Adkins is back at work on desk duty.

