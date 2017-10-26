Eastbound I-40 at Carlisle averages more than 1 crash per week

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – It’s one of the busiest interchanges in the city and it’s also the site of a lot of crashes, leaving drivers asking: When will the New Mexico Department of Transportation fix Carlisle and eastbound I-40?

“Quite frankly, I don’t know what the urban planners were thinking when they designed the exits around Carlisle, University,” said Scott Tyson of Albuquerque.

When there’s a crash on eastbound I-40 near the Carlisle exit – like the one Thursday morning – it causes a backup with congestion spilling onto nearby roads, including both directions of I-25 and University.

“There seem to be a lot of bottlenecks. People are using one access point,” said Marka Garcia of Albuquerque.

The NMDOT engineers are assessing the area and report 72 crashes in 2016, the same number as the year before.

The top reasons for those crashes, according to NMDOT, include drivers not paying attention; following too closely to other vehicles; improper lane changes and speeding.

The NMDOT said while there’s no work planned to help alleviate the congestion, the area is on the radar for “possible future projects.”

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s