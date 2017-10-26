Eastbound I-40 at Carlisle averages more than 1 crash per week

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – It’s one of the busiest interchanges in the city and it’s also the site of a lot of crashes, leaving drivers asking: When will the New Mexico Department of Transportation fix Carlisle and eastbound I-40?

“Quite frankly, I don’t know what the urban planners were thinking when they designed the exits around Carlisle, University,” said Scott Tyson of Albuquerque.

When there’s a crash on eastbound I-40 near the Carlisle exit – like the one Thursday morning – it causes a backup with congestion spilling onto nearby roads, including both directions of I-25 and University.

“There seem to be a lot of bottlenecks. People are using one access point,” said Marka Garcia of Albuquerque.

The NMDOT engineers are assessing the area and report 72 crashes in 2016, the same number as the year before.

The top reasons for those crashes, according to NMDOT, include drivers not paying attention; following too closely to other vehicles; improper lane changes and speeding.

The NMDOT said while there’s no work planned to help alleviate the congestion, the area is on the radar for “possible future projects.”

