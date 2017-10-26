Detention hearing scheduled for teens allegedly connected to deadly crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two teens allegedly connected to the deadly crash in a stolen jeep are expected in court.

Thursday a judge is expected to decide if the two will stay locked up or be released.

Police say Saturday, a group of teenagers and a 12-year-old in a stolen Jeep crashed into another car at Eubank and Menaul. The crash killed 23-year-old D’Markus Blea.

They say 18-year-old Domonic Rougemont admitted fault to stealing the car and causing the crash.

Matthew Nieto and Quontez Kuvinka, who were allegedly passengers in the car, have been charged with conspiracy and tampering with evidence.

The two are both currently behind bars.

Thursday’s detention hearings are scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

