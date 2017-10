The Museum of International Folk Art invites you to celebrate Dia De Los Muertos this Sunday on Museum Hill. Enjoy live music from Lone Piñon, explore ofrendas left for those that have passed on, create sugar skulls and don your festive apparel for Mexico’s celebration of the dead.

Guests can also sample traditional Mexican treats and get free access to MOIFA all day long.

Festivities begin at 1pm on museum hill. For more information, visit MOIFA.org.