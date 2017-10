FRISCO, Texas (AP) Jonathan Cooper didn’t win a starting job on the Pro Bowl-laden offensive line of the Dallas Cowboys coming out of training camp.

The former top 10 pick by Arizona was borderline ecstatic anyway. He was healthy.

In part because of that, he ended up a starter four games into the season – for a third different team over three seasons since injuries shortened his time with the Cardinals and never gave him a chance to make a difference in New England after a trade.