ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Residents should expect colder temperatures and northern mountain snow on the way. A vigorous upper-level disturbance and an attendant cold front will sweep into northeastern New Mexico Thursday, eventually overtaking central parts of the state tonight. Freezing temperatures will be observed in much of the northern half of New Mexico Thursday night with even colder temperatures expected to settle in Friday night through early Saturday morning. Many central and eastern areas of the state will observe the first freezing temperatures of the season tonight or Friday night.

In addition to colder temperatures, the front will bring gusty winds to the eastern plains of New Mexico today, and these will eventually spread into central parts of the state Thursday night. Occasional wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph will be possible along and immediately behind the leading edge of the front.

Lastly, light snow will also accompany the disturbance aloft and its colder air mass. The wintry precipitation will generally be focused along the Sangre de Cristos and across the northeastern high plains of New Mexico tonight where a dusting to a couple of inches of accumulation will be possible. Higher elevations in the Sangre de Cristos could observe localized amounts of 3 to 4 inches.

Residents and travelers into New Mexico should remain alert to these changing weather conditions.

Freeze Watch Issued for Curry, Roosevelt and De Baca County

The freeze watch remains in effect from Thursday night through Friday morning.

Minimum temperatures will range from 30 to 34 degrees.

Agricultural interests can expect freezing temperatures which may damage sensitive vegetation or crops. Irrigation pipes and water supply lines may also freeze and become damaged.