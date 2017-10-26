City works to clean up illegally posted campaign signs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the race for Albuquerque’s next mayor heads toward the finish line, campaign signs for Tim Keller and Dan Lewis are seen on front lawns throughout the city.

“Certainly it’s understandable why somebody might want to place something a little bit closer to the street, so that say, drivers or pedestrians would be able to see that,” said Brennon Williams, Deputy Planning Director for the city.

As everyone knows, though, those signs are sometimes put in places where they’re not allowed.

“Medians, we see them all the time,” said Williams.

Light poles, arroyos, bridges and sidewalks are also places they can’t go. Williams said sometimes, even people with the campaigns don’t know the rules.

“Sometimes we hear people that are working for a candidate may not have received that information or are not aware or educated on where you can and you cannot place signs,” he said.

So when signs mysteriously go missing, it’s not always a case of dirty politics. It’s possible the signs wound up in a city dumpster among dozens of other lost and forgotten campaign signs.

“There’s actually a specific administrative instruction as to how they city will handle the collection of signs that are placed illegally,” said Williams.

City crews with different departments bring the signs to the dumpsters at the Pino Yard, the city’s maintenance headquarters.

“Arguably any sign that’s been placed improperly, any city employee can pick up that sign or remove that sign,” said Williams.

City crews also take down legally placed signs once the election is over.

