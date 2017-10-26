Chris’ Thursday Afternoon Forecast

A warm day today before the wind kicks up tonight and temperatures take a tumble!

A strong shot of cold air is going to move in behind a cold front this evening. This front could produce some light snow showers along the east facing slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains tonight and early tomorrow morning. Accumulations will be light at best with some spots like Angel Fire and Red River picking up 1-3″ of snow.

The bigger impacts from the cold front will be the wind and dropping temperatures. Albuquerque will have canyon winds picking up between 9pm and midnight tonight with gusts up to 50 mph close to the canyon. These winds will send temperatures falling back in the 20s, 30s and 40s for Friday morning.

Behind the cold front tomorrow, high temperatures will only top out in the 40s, 50s, and 60s for Friday Afternoon.

Temperatures will slowly moderate back to warmer more seasonal highs over the weekend.