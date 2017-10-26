Beautiful You: Sugar Skull Make-Up 101

The sugar skull is widely recognized as a symbol of Dia De Los Muertos, but where did it come from? The origins of the tradition stem through the Mexican holiday’s honoring and celebration of the lives of those dearly departed. Most makeup artists recommend starting with a water-based makeup, building from a white foundation and adding black to the eye sockets & nose.

From there, jaw-line and teeth demarcations are drawn in and from there it’s up to your creativity.

Volunteers will be painting faces this weekend at the Museum of International Folk Art’s Dia De Los Muertos celebration. For more details on the event, visit MOIFA.org.