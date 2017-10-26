BCSO identifies deputy who fired shots at suspect Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deputy who fired shots at a suspect earlier this week — and it’s the same one involved in two other shootings this year.

The sheriff says Deputy Charles Coggins responded to the Post Office on Isleta near Nashville Tuesday morning to reports of a mail carrier being assaulted.

The deputy spotted 38-year-old J.C. Perales, who they say took off running. Deputy Coggins says he saw Perales pull a gun and that’s when he feared for his life and opened fire. The bullet missed.

According to the criminal complaint, Perales told investigators he had a BB gun in his pants that was going to fall out, so he reached for it.

This is Deputy Coggins third shooting in fourth months.

When questioned Thursday about the deputy’s actions, BCSO Sheriff Manny Gonzales said each case is different.

“It’s very difficult for someone to sit there and second guess what you’re doing and not understand the totality of what’s going on in the investigation and sit there and wonder how you’re being perceived,” Sheriff Gonzales said.

As for Perales, BCSO says he was wanted on several warrants, but they don’t believe he was the one responsible for the assault.

