APS holds ‘School Choice Fair’ Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is looking to make “school shopping” easier with its annual School Choice Fair.

Representatives from dozens of schools including, magnet and charter, will talk with parents and their kids about what their school has to offer.

The event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

However, if you can’t make it to the event KANW 89.1 FM will hold a live broadcast that will include interviews with principals and other school representatives.

For more information click here. 

