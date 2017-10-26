Albuquerque Route 66 businesses appear in viral music video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A country music duo and a pop star teamed up for a song, and they decided to shoot the music video for it in Albuquerque.

Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexah sing together in “Meant to Be.” As of Thursday evening, “Meant to Be” was No. 8 on the iTunes charts and the music video has had more than 6.2 million views.

“When she got here, we were like, ‘Oh, That’s Bebe Rexah,’ So, we started taking pictures,” said Renee Adams, manager at the Grandview Motel on 98th and Central.

The Grandview Motel was built along the iconic Route 66 in the 1940s. The owner still proudly displays neon Route 66 themed signs.

“It’s on 66 and the neons, they always like the neons when I light my neons up,” said owner Leroy Moya.

Moya says the superstars weren’t at their location long, but he still hopes it helps.

“These smaller motels aren’t what they used to be and they’re hard to keep a hold of but that helps with the income,” said Moya.

Right down the street is Cafe 66, another location used in the video for “Meant to Be.”

The owner did not want to talk to KRQE News 13 on camera, but says that he was excited to be part of the video.

On Instagram, Bebe Rexah thanked Albuquerque for “your beautiful scenery.”

To watch the music video, click here.

