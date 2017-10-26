Albuquerque fourth graders win special screening of new movie

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students from a local elementary school got special treatment Thursday for their kind efforts.

Monica Harrison’s fourth grade class from San Antonito Elementary won a contest for an advanced screening of the movie, “Wonder.”

The students are studying the book that inspired the movie, and recently became a “Choose Kind” certified classroom.

It’s part of a nationwide program dedicated to encouraging kindness at school and in the community.

The movie has an anti-bullying message that fits into what the students are learning.

“We got a chance to talk about some of the issues as far as bullying and what that looks like and how that makes kids feel and it’s really opened up the dialogue in our classroom,” Harrison said.

“Wonder” hits theaters on November 16.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s