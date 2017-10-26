Albuquerque fourth graders win special screening of new movie

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students from a local elementary school got special treatment Thursday for their kind efforts.

Monica Harrison’s fourth grade class from San Antonito Elementary won a contest for an advanced screening of the movie, “Wonder.”

The students are studying the book that inspired the movie, and recently became a “Choose Kind” certified classroom.

It’s part of a nationwide program dedicated to encouraging kindness at school and in the community.

The movie has an anti-bullying message that fits into what the students are learning.

“We got a chance to talk about some of the issues as far as bullying and what that looks like and how that makes kids feel and it’s really opened up the dialogue in our classroom,” Harrison said.

“Wonder” hits theaters on November 16.

